News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Will Parry and Debbie Wardell are the new managers at the William IV in Sowerby BridgeWill Parry and Debbie Wardell are the new managers at the William IV in Sowerby Bridge
Will Parry and Debbie Wardell are the new managers at the William IV in Sowerby Bridge

William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride

Two new faces are running a pub in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT

Business partners Will Parry and Debbie Wardell are the new managers of the William IV on Wharf Street.

They have big plans for the cosy dog-friendly pub, including music festivals and the first Sowerby Bridge Pride.

"We want to create a nice vibe and ambience,” said Will.

"We will be serving premium cask and craft beets and will have DJs every Friday and Saturday night.

"We have beer and music festivals planned for the back garden next summer, including the first Sowerby Bridge Pride.”

After Christmas, the pair are also planning to offer food at the pub.

The pub is dog-friendly

1. William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride

The pub is dog-friendly Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The pub sells premium cask and craft beers

2. William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride

The pub sells premium cask and craft beers Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Inside the pub in Sowerby Bridge

3. William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride

Inside the pub in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Inside the cosy pub

4. William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride

Inside the cosy pub Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sowerby BridgeCalderdale