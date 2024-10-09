Wolf and Wilde: Hand-crafted candles and home decor brand closing its Calderdale store and moving online-only due to 'personal circumstances and cost of living crisis''

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 17:07 BST
A business that sells hand-made candles and other home decor items is closing its Hebden Bridge store and going online-only.

Wolf and Wilde is shutting its Crown Street shop in the town centre due to “personal circumstances and the cost of living crisis”.

It says people will still be able to buy its goods online via its website.

The store posted: “We want to inform you that towards the end of December we will be closing our retail shop due to a combination of personal circumstances and external challenges as the cost of living impacts continuing to have an effect on high street shopping and is no longer a sustainable option with the other costs that are incurred with a retail premises.

"While we are sad to leave the high street, we are excited to announce that we will transition to an online-only presence.

"We deeply appreciate your support and loyalty throughout our journey.”

