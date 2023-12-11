A new film has been created dedicated to Halifax town centre’s Woolshops shopping centre.

‘Woolshops: the story’ has been made by members of Halifax Civic Trust and explores the shopping centre’s past and how much of the town’s history could have been lost under a monolithic concrete shopping mall.

It tells the story of Woolshops, from its medieval beginnings to the row in the 1970s when there were plans to redevelop the area and create a covered shopping centre.

Halifax Civic Trust opposed the scheme and challenged the council, and the case was heard in January 1979.

The film includes two people who were involved in the case - a council planning officer and the secretary of Halifax Civic Trust.

The first public showing of the film takes place on Saturday, January 20 at 2pm at Square Chapel Arts Centre.

Admission is free but Halifax Civic Trust is grateful for donations to support its work.