If you struggle with the winter blues while working from home, there are ways to boost ☁️

The shift to shorter days and longer nights can lead to feelings of lethargy and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for those working from home

But effective strategies are available to help maintain a positive attitude and productivity despite the seasonal changes

Optimising your home office environment can contribute to a better mood and increased energy

Integrating certain practices into your daily routine can help mitigate the effects of darker months

As the days grow shorter and the nights longer, many working people begin to feel the effects of the changing season, especially as darker mornings and evenings overlap with their usual working hours.

The lack of sunlight can contribute to feelings of lethargy, low mood and even Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern.

Those symptoms can be even more intense for those who work from home, who may end up spending entire days in their dark residences, and may not have the luxury of a morning commute to force them out of the house.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to stay upbeat, productive and even cheerful (!) as we head deeper into autumn and winter, with ideas and items that can keep a positive attitude flowing throughout your home office.

Light therapy boxes

One of the most effective tools for combating the symptoms of SAD is a light therapy box.

These devices are designed to mimic natural sunlight, providing exposure to bright light that can help regulate your circadian rhythm and improve your mood.

Exposure to this bright, white light has been shown to increase the production of serotonin, the brain’s “happy chemical,” while decreasing melatonin, the hormone that makes you sleepy.

Light therapy boxes emit light at around 10,000 lux, which is significantly brighter than ordinary indoor lighting, and can help to regulate sleep patterns and improve mood.

They’re most effective when used in the morning for around 20 to 30 minutes, placed about 16 to 24 inches from your face.

Recommended light boxes:

Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp: This light therapy box is highly rated for its brightness and compact design, making it ideal for placing on your desk. Its adjustable brightness settings let you customise your exposure, ensuring a pleasant experience each morning.

This light therapy box is highly rated for its brightness and compact design, making it ideal for placing on your desk. Its adjustable brightness settings let you customise your exposure, ensuring a pleasant experience each morning. Lumie Slim Light Box: This slimmer light therapy lamp still provides 10,000 lux and full-spectrum, glare-free light, but is slightly more portable, ideal if you travel for work a lot.

Sunrise alarm clocks

Dark mornings can make waking up feel like a chore, leading to grogginess, low energy throughout the day and "sleep inertia", that often comes from waking up in a dark room.

One great way to combat this is by using a sunrise alarm clock. These clocks gradually brighten over a set period (usually 30 minutes) before your wake-up time, mimicking the effect of a natural sunrise.

The gentle increase in light helps signal to your body that it’s time to wake up, leaving you feeling more refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

The gradual increase in light helps suppress melatonin production, easing you into wakefulness in a more natural way than a sudden alarm.

Some models also include soothing sounds or nature noises to further enhance the waking experience.

Recommended sunrise alarm clocks:

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light: This highly-rated model also includes natural sounds and a dimming sunset feature, making it perfect for both mornings and evenings.

This highly-rated model also includes natural sounds and a dimming sunset feature, making it perfect for both mornings and evenings. Hatch Restore: This clock combines a sunrise simulation with customisable soundscapes, meditations and even a smart light for evening relaxation, making it a versatile option for improving both sleep and mood.

Keep your body moving

It’s no secret that exercise boosts mood by releasing endorphins, but working from home can sometimes make it challenging to stay active.

With fewer reasons to leave the house and commutes reduced to just a few steps to your desk, it’s important to incorporate movement into your day. A few simple tools can help you stay active without needing to commit to a full workout.

You could use an under-desk pedal exerciser, a compact machine that fits under your desk and lets you pedal away while working, keeping your legs moving and your circulation flowing.

Or you could try keeping a set of resistance bands nearby for a quick stretch or strength-training session between meetings.

Then there are standing desks, which let you transition from sitting to standing throughout the day, and can improve posture and circulation, keeping you more alert.

Recommended products:

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser: This low-profile pedal exerciser fits easily under most desks and allows you to stay active while you work, and its smooth, quiet operation makes it perfect for home offices.

This low-profile pedal exerciser fits easily under most desks and allows you to stay active while you work, and its smooth, quiet operation makes it perfect for home offices. Gaiam Balance Ball Chair: This exercise ball chair encourages better posture and core engagement while sitting, helping you feel more energised and less stiff during long workdays.

Boost your environment

Creating a home office that supports a positive mood doesn’t stop with lighting and exercise - the atmosphere you work in has a significant impact on how you feel throughout the day.

By incorporating natural elements, such as plants and aromatherapy, you can enhance the serenity and positivity of your workspace.

Plants not only improve air quality but have been shown to reduce stress and boost productivity, and certain plants, like snake plants and pothos, are low-maintenance and thrive indoors, even in low-light conditions.

Essential oils, such as lavender, eucalyptus and citrus, can have mood-boosting effects. Diffusing these scents in your workspace can help create a calming and uplifting environment.

Many essential oils are known for their ability to reduce stress, enhance concentration and improve sleep quality, all of which contribute to an overall better mood.

Recommended products:

Sansevieria Golden Flame - Snake Plant: This hardy plant is perfect for brightening up your desk or a corner of your home office. Its low-light tolerance makes it easy to care for even during the darker months.

This hardy plant is perfect for brightening up your desk or a corner of your home office. Its low-light tolerance makes it easy to care for even during the darker months. ASAKUKI 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser: This diffuser has a sleek, wood-grain design that complements any décor. It also doubles as a humidifier, adding moisture to dry air, which can be common in the colder months.

There are also plenty of ideas, products and ways of keeping your workspace warm throughout the winter months, without the costly resort of putting the heating on!

Structure your day with breaks and outdoor time

With daylight hours dwindling, it’s essential to maximise your exposure to natural light whenever possible, and incorporating outdoor time into your daily routine can significantly improve your mood and mental health.

Even on overcast days, getting outside for fresh air and daylight can help regulate your body’s internal clock and provide a much-needed mental break.

Aim to get outside for at least 20-30 minutes a day, especially in the morning, to align your body’s circadian rhythm. If it’s difficult to get outdoors, position your workspace near a window to let in as much natural light as possible.

Breaks away from your desk are vital to reset and refresh your mind, so consider scheduling time for outdoor walks or even indoor stretching throughout the day.

Maintain a positive mindset

While tools and products can go a long way toward combating the physical effects of darker days, maintaining a positive mindset is equally important.

Setting goals, staying connected with others, and practising gratitude can all contribute to a more optimistic outlook.

Stay connected with friends and family through regular virtual catch-ups or in-person meetups if possible, practice gratitude journaling to focus on the positive aspects of each day, and try mindfulness or meditation apps to help manage stress and maintain mental clarity.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website .