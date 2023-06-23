The Wyke Lion, on Whitehall Road, has announced it is shutting permanently from tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s last day trading is today.

The team have posted on social media: “We are sad to say that the Wyke Lion Vintage Inns as you know it will be closing permanently from Saturday, June 24.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us. The site is closing to make way for something new and exciting.”