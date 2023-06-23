News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Wyke Lion: Popular pub near Hipperholme is shutting - and the last trading day is today

A well-known pub near Hipperholme is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

The Wyke Lion, on Whitehall Road, has announced it is shutting permanently from tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s last day trading is today.

The team have posted on social media: “We are sad to say that the Wyke Lion Vintage Inns as you know it will be closing permanently from Saturday, June 24.

The Wyke Lion teamThe Wyke Lion team
The Wyke Lion team
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all of our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us. The site is closing to make way for something new and exciting.”

Read More
Read more: Butcher returns to the shop where he first started as a boy
The Wyke LionThe Wyke Lion
The Wyke Lion