The Wyke Lion has been taken over by Ego Mediterranean – a pub and restaurant chain which has branches across the country.

The well-known pub announced at the end of last month that is was closing, and thanked all of its customers.

The new eatery says it will open next month and is taking bookings now for dates starting from Wednesday, August 16.

Wyke Lion, Wyke Crossroads.