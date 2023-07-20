News you can trust since 1853
Wyke Lion: Well-known pub near Hipperholme becomes Mediterranean eatery as restaurant chain takes over - here is when it will open

A popular pub near Hipperholme which shut last month will reopen serving Mediterranean food.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The Wyke Lion has been taken over by Ego Mediterranean – a pub and restaurant chain which has branches across the country.

The well-known pub announced at the end of last month that is was closing, and thanked all of its customers.

The new eatery says it will open next month and is taking bookings now for dates starting from Wednesday, August 16.

