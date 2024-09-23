Yorkshire based MINORE™ helps boost local biodiversity projects and green construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist in sustainable mineral solutions, MINORE™, based in South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, has extended its portfolio of mineral products designed to help businesses, local authorities, planners and developers protect the environment and to aid local biodiversity projects and green construction.

Operating in the new, and rapidly growing, sustainable material management sector, the company now has three key strands to its business. Expertise incorporates mining existing mineral deposits using sustainable techniques for use in cement and brick and green landscapes; recycling and repurposing discarded minerals into new product formulations; and developing bespoke biodiversity solutions.

Local job opportunities and reuse of local waste materials

Founded in 2012, its roots trace back to the 1950s as a mining and quarrying family business. Established on an old, disused Victorian brickworks and ash pit in South Elmsall, this provides a unique environment for MINORE™ to produce bespoke mineral and soil formulations, whilst also providing job opportunities within a former coal mining community.

Biodiversity solutions

The company’s processes involve using existing mineral deposits and carefully selected, discarded minerals from local construction, demolition projects and waste management facilities. These are repurposed on site to provide tailored minerals for green construction products, industrial and consumer markets. Its versatile clay minerals have been tested and shown to enhance performance for a wide range of industrial uses. They also have benefits as an antibiotic-free animal feed mycotoxin binder, low carbon cement supplement, refractory applications such as fired or unfired bricks and the casting of steel and titanium alloys, and in agrochemicals and suspension fertilisers.

Restoring brownfield site to natural habitat

Additionally, MINORE™ is currently restoring part of this brownfield site to natural habitat, wildflower meadow and open space, using its Bio Soil product, specifically developed for biodiversity projects and the sustainable construction sector.The project will turn an old landfill site into an ecosystem where wildflowers and insects will thrive. The company also provide mineral solutions for Yorkshire biodiversity net gain projects, and it offers opportunities for local developers to purchase biodiversity net gain habitat units within the Wakefield and South Elmsall area, as part of this brownfield restoration project.

Protecting the local environment

The company’s approach is guided by new strategies and legislation to protect the natural environment and resources. This includes Biodiversity Net Gain Regulations introduced this year, and giving people access to green spaces in their local area, under the Green Infrastructure Framework. MINORE’s bespoke biodiversity solutions are designed to improve soil preservation, water management solutions, carbon capture, and support local biodiversity projects, for regenerative agriculture, horticulture, and green construction.