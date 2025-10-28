Yorkshire-based Ramsdens Solicitors celebrates Legal 500 success with multiple rankings and individual recognitions

Yorkshire-based Ramsdens Solicitors has once again been recognised as a ‘Leading Firm’ in the 2025 edition of the Legal 500, with rankings across nine practice areas and 33 team members named as recommended lawyers, up from 22 last year.

Two departments saw notable improvements. Family Law rose to Tier 2, praised for its depth of expertise in child matters, domestic abuse, and separation cases. The team is led by Sarah Ward and Joanne Coen, and supported by Vikki Horspool, whose niche expertise in female genital mutilation sets the department apart nationally.

Court of Protection also entered the rankings at Tier 4. Led by Natalie Lang, the team was commended for its compassionate approach and specialist knowledge in health and welfare matters, including medical treatment, care, and residence cases.

Other departments maintaining strong rankings include:

Ramsdens Equity Partners

Clinical Negligence (Tier 4), due to its specialism in birth injuries and fatal claims.

Commercial Property (Tier 4) was praised for its strategic guidance.

Contentious Trusts and Probate (Tier 3) was recognised again for its deep expertise in Inheritance Act claims and will disputes.

Personal Injury (Tier 4) whose specialist unit supporting vulnerable clients and survivors was singled out for praise.

The Legal 500 also highlighted individual excellence, with team members such as Liam Brooke, in the Wills, Trusts, and Estate Disputes team, who has once again been named a Next Generation Partner.

Lindsey Frith, Joint CEO at Ramsdens, said: “These rankings reflect Ramsdens’ continued commitment to excellence, client care, and professional development both across Yorkshire and nationally. They are a testament to the dedication and talent of our lawyers, and we’re proud to be recognised for the quality of service we provide once again with a growing number of recommended lawyers and notable improvements in Family Law and the Court of Protection disciplines”