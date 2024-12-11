Yorkshire company preserves local heritage and shapes a sustainable future

Located in South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, MINORE™ is pioneering the creation of sustainable products which are rooted in its industrial heritage.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the site of an old Victorian brickworks, this innovative enterprise is transforming the remnants of the past - clay and ash residues from historical clay pits - into new, low-carbon products that shape a greener tomorrow.

Sustainable Innovation

Additionally, materials embedded within discarded soil and stone from local construction, demolition projects and waste management facilities are carefully selected to enhance MINORE’s product formulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable solutions

By applying natural, environmentally friendly treatment solutions, the team is diverting valuable resources from landfill. This not only reduces waste but breathes new life into materials once deemed obsolete, contributing to a circular economy and reducing environmental impact.

MINORE’s bespoke formulations and repurposed minerals are used within a variety of sectors to help organisations with their environmental goals. This includes green construction, agriculture, horticulture, and local biodiversity projects, amongst others.

These initiatives go beyond products, with a focus also on people. In the wake of coal mining’s decline, MINORE™ provides secure, long-term green jobs for the local community and fosters new skills in the thriving sustainability sector.

Restoring Nature, Enriching Community

MINORE’s vision also extends to the land itself. The plan is to transform this once derelict brownfield area into vibrant wetlands, woodlands, and public open spaces. By reintroducing native hedgerows and creating wildflower meadows, the project is set to enhance biodiversity, offering a sanctuary for local wildlife and a haven for the community. With each step, MINORE™ honours South Elmsall’s rich industrial legacy while building a foundation for a sustainable, thriving future.

For more information about its range of sustainable products and biodiversity projects email [email protected]