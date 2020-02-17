Yorkshire County Cricket team tackle Europe’s tallest climbing wall in Brighouse

During a team-bonding exercise at Rokt Climbing Gym, on Mill Royd Street, the Yorkshire club took part in a host of activities including climbing and abseiling a 36-metre climbing wall, higher than the Tower of London.

The team used the day out to prepare for next season in the County Championship league as the team host Gloucestershire at home ground Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground, on April 12.

Yorkshire's T20 Blast captain, David Willey said: "These sorts of team-bonding exercises are always important because the lads get to know each other outside of cricket.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club at Rokt Climbing Gym, in Brighouse

"A together team always gives you an edge during a game, plus it's a good laugh for everyone."

Yorkshire County Cricket Club first XI coach, Andrew Gale said: "It's vital to do team building - especially in a new environment outside of Headingley."

The team took part in four adrenaline activities including tackling the centre's famous 36-metre wall and scrambling through one of the centre's mazes - which was not for the fainthearted.

As well as preparing for next season, the team will travel to Mumbai for two weeks on March 11 for a pre-season tour.

