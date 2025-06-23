Yorkshire online florist blooming on TikTok shop

An online florist is having a blooming success on TikTok shop and on track to become the fastest-growing fresh flower seller on the app.

Prestige Flowers, which joined the platform a little over a year ago, produces LIVEs weekly showing its range of gift products as well as offering regular discounts.

From their office-based studio where employees are the star presenters, the company was an early adopter of the app and has reaped the rewards, boasting a 355% growth for the start of this year, compared to Q4 last year. They’ve also grown their followers by 110% in just two months.

Elise Harlock, Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers, said: “TikTok has given us a platform to reach new audiences and an outlet for organic content which shows the best of our products and who we are as a company.

Stunning backdrops are routine on Prestige Flowers' TikTok LIVEs.

“Our brand name is well-known, but with TikTok being a new platform for us, we knew we had to go big to get noticed.

“We’ve not cut any corners, ensuring anyone who finds us on their ‘For You’ page can see the care we put into our content, matching the care we put into our flowers and gifts.”

From eye-catching backdrops and enthusiastic presenters to expert floristry advice and enticing offers, the brand’s livestreams make the perfect shop window.

“TikTok has also enabled us to work closer with content creators. We love seeing how our customers make the most of their bouquets, how they style them or who they gift them to. It’s great to see the smiles our flowers bring to recipients’ faces,” Elise added.

“Making videos has allowed us to be more creative with our marketing, too. We have a lot of fun in the office brain-storming ideas and bringing them to life either through video or on TikTok LIVE.

“We’re a proud Yorkshire brand with a focus on UK-grown flowers that bring joy, and we love that this app has allowed us to share that message wider.”

