The venues have made the list after being put forward in a public vote. They have been shortlisted for the 'venue of the year' category at the English Wedding Awards 2022 which will take place at The Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, February 21.

Thirty venues from across the north of England have been named in total, with ten venues from across Yorkshire shortlisted.

The Yorkshire venues are: The Normans (York); Woodstock Weddings and Events (York); The Sun Pavilion (Harrogate); Holdsworth House (Halifax); Wood Hall Hotel and Spa (Wetherby); Wharfedale Grange (Leeds); The Manor Rooms (Brough); The Orangery (Setterington); York Venues (York) and Pavilions of Harrogate (Harrogate).

Holdsworth House in Halifax

Creative Oceanic is hosting the fifth English Wedding Awards which celebrates everyone who helps create a special day, from venues to caterers and photohraphers.

Awards will be given to the most deserving professionals and businesses, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Wedding Coordinator of the Year and many more.

A spokesman for the English Wedding Awards 2022 said: “These awards have become a staple event in England. We would like to thank the public for making the English Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.

“The awards will seek to recognise everyone in this sector that have shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

"Working in the wedding industry can be challenging at times and these professionals have managed to stand out from the rest, despite the difficulties.

“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”