'Your support has been truly amazing': Popular Calderdale baker announces their shop's final day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

A popular bakery is shutting its Calderdale shop.

Blue Sky Baker, on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, has announced its final day will be on Saturday, March 8.

Its owner has posted that Blue Sky bakes will still be available from another Hebden Bridge store.

The business has posted on social media: “Due to changing circumstances, I am sad to announced that I have taken the very difficult decision to close my shop on Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

Blue Sky Baker is shutting its Hebden Bridge town centre store

"I would like to sincerely thank all my loyal customers, my team over the years and the incredible community.

"Your support has been truly amazing and I will always treasure this time.

"I am happy to let you know that Blue Sky Baker bread, Italian doughnuts and a selection of other products will continue to be available at Weighsted in Hebden Bridge once I have taken a break.

"I wish you all the very best and please remember to support local.”

