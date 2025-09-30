Zambrero UK appoints first Development Agents in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire to support its ambitious UK expansion plans

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the launch of the Mexican inspired quick-service restaurant brand’s Franchise Partner recruitment programme in August, which marked the beginning of Zambrero’s plans to open 100 restaurants nationwide by 2030.

Bennett and Catherall will be responsible for Franchise Partner recruitment in the region, with plans to open at least 20 restaurants by 2030, creating around 300 jobs, including full and part-time roles. The duo will initially focus development in larger towns and cities within the region, including Manchester, Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and their surrounding towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennett and Catherall both bring over 20 years of franchising expertise, having previously spearheaded growth in this region for one of the world’s leading quick-service restaurant brands. In their former roles, they successfully delivered a long-term and sustainable territory growth plan for Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, building and supporting a strong franchise network. Their proven track record spans recruiting high-performing Franchise Partners, providing strong operational support, securing prime property deals and successfully launching new stores. Together, they have recruited over 100 Franchise Partners and opened more than 200 restaurants - experience that makes them ideally placed to lead Zambrero’s expansion in the region.

Development Agents, Damian Bennett and Dawn Catherall

Damian Bennett, Zambrero UK Development Agent for Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to become part of the Zam Fam, bringing our experience and regional knowledge to a fresh new challenge. Zambrero is a brand that not only offers a great tasting product with a simple, scalable operating model but also has a meaningful social purpose through its Plate 4 Plate programme.

“We are looking for passionate, committed and like-minded Franchise Partners to open Zambrero restaurants across our region. This is a unique opportunity for both new and experienced Franchise Partners – whether that be single-site owners, multi-site owners or corporate partners - to join a fast-growing global brand at an early stage. For ambitious entrepreneurs ready to lead the way in the North West and Yorkshire, now is the time to join us on this exciting journey.”

Since its 2021 launch in London, Zambrero UK now has 13 restaurants and one delivery kitchen across the UK, located in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Reading, Essex and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zambrero UK is headed by CEO, Emily Teh, who said: “We’re delighted to have Damian and Dawn join our Zam Fam, and are really looking forward to the impact that such experienced operators will have on our expansion in the North West. This marks an exciting step-change in our plans, and we can’t wait to start introducing Zambrero to more people across the North West.

“Our expansion will generate significant employment across the region, creating new roles and opportunities for local communities.

“We’ve had great success through establishing regional Development Agents in other markets, including Australia and Ireland, where we lead the Mexican QSR market, and we’re looking forward to supporting the team to replicate that approach in the UK.”

Zambrero was founded in Australia in 2005 by Dr. Sam Prince, one of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists. It is now a global brand, with more than 300 restaurants in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Ireland and the UK, and is the largest Mexican restaurant franchise in both Australia and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zambrero serves Mexican-inspired food with a focus on fresh ingredients, specially crafted marinades and flavour-packed sauces for customers to customise to their own taste. Famous for its burritos and bowls, it also offers tacos, nachos and quesadillas as well as vegetarian and vegan menu options.

At the heart of Zambrero is its hugely successful ‘Plate 4 Plate’ humanitarian initiative. Every time a burrito or bowl is purchased at any of its restaurants, Zambrero sends a nutritious meal to someone in need in the developing world via its distribution partner, Rise Against Hunger℠. With the help of its customers around the world, the initiative so far has donated over 95 million meals in the developing world. The combination of delicious freshly prepared food and giving back is why Zambrero call themselves Feel Good Mex.

For more information about Zambrero UK’s franchise programme, visit: https://www.zambrero.co.uk/franchise