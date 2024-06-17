Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joyce Robson, who has lived in Brighouse for 70 years, will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 20.

Joyce was born in 1924 in the village of Golcar where she attended Spark Hall School in Longwood. She was one of eight children and had an identical twin sister.

After leaving school at the age of 14, she went to work at Prospect Mills in Longwood for around nine years before going to work in Slaithwaite at the pharmaceutical company Thornton and Ross.

She remained there until marrying Walter Robson at 28, then moved to Brighouse, where she has lived for around 70 years.

Walter had three children from a previous relationship – Irene, Edna and Sylvia – and together he and Joyce had four children: Brian, Janet and John and Margaret, who was born in 1968.

Speaking about her mum, Margaret, known as Maggie, said: “She used to love going out, she would catch buses all over the place and have a wander around.

“She loved meeting up with her sisters and brothers, and loved Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band.”

Maggie also recalled her mum taking her to barn dances and attending Park Methodist Church.

After moving to Brighouse, Joyce had several jobs in the area, including working in a biscuit factory and Brighouse Girls’ Grammar School.

Joyce now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and remains living in her home of 70 years.