102-Year-Old Craftsman Reunites with Holdsworth House Hotel – 62 Years After Helping to Transform It

Ken’s family business, A Windle & Son, was entrusted with the joinery during one of the coldest winters on record. Despite the challenging conditions and the lack of central heating at the time, Ken oversaw the extensive work, which included fitting a cocktail bar and seating, wine and kitchen stores and powder rooms. His connection with the hotel’s founders, the late Freddie and Rita Pearson, was so strong that he even accompanied Rita on trips across the country to source furniture and antiques—many of which still adorn Holdsworth House Hotel today.

During his return to the popular restaurant and wedding venue for afternoon tea with his family, Ken was thrilled to see his craftsmanship still standing the test of time. Of particular interest was the ‘Witches Cupboard’ (so named by John Lennon when The Beatles stayed in 1964, and which once featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow), which Ken proudly confirmed had its original hinges, crafted by him over sixty years ago.

To mark his special visit, the Holdsworth House team delved into their archives and uncovered incredible historical documents, including Ken’s father Albert’s Cavalier Country Club membership form and the original 8-page 1963 invoice for A Windle & Son’s joinery work, totalling £602 and 14 shillings (equivalent to around £13,000 today).

Gail Moss, Director of Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant who grew up at the house with her sister Kim, said: "It was a true privilege to welcome Ken and his family back to Holdsworth House. His craftsmanship is woven into the fabric of the building, and his memories offer a fascinating glimpse into our past. We are so grateful for his contributions and look forward to celebrating his 103rd birthday later this year!"

Ken’s story is a testament to the people who have shaped Holdsworth House throughout history, and his visit was a touching reminder that the manor’s legacy continues to live on through those who built it.

Read the full story at https://www.holdsworthhouse.co.uk/102-year-old-ken-windles-holdsworth-house-story

