104-year-old Evelyn Wood knits blankets for Yorkshire cat rescue at Springfield Care Home

Evelyn Wood who is the ripe young age of 104 and Springfield Care Home in Yorkshire's oldest resident as gone above and beyond this festive season by knitting a range of blankets to donate to locate cat rescue. What a feel good heartwarming gesture.

Evelyn who was born in 1920 and is partially sighted wanted to get involved in Springfield's annual Christmas Community Donation and has been spending her afternoons knitting a selection of crotchet blankets to donate to the cause, what a lovely gesture

Speaking with Evelyn, she stated that combining her love on knitting and feline friends she just had to get involved in the festive donation and spread some love to the local cat rescue.

"I have always loved cats and to know my small act of kindness can have an impact is a lovely thought and to know my gesture is bringing a little bit of love to those in need as made my christmas," she said.

Evelyn with Wilma, The Springfield Cat.

For those interested Springfield Care Home who every festive season have an annual collection for a local community charity and this year have chosen a cause very close to the home's heart.

Every year here at Springfield the home come together to choose a local charity that is close to their hearts, usually and nominated by a staff colleague.

The home adopted a stray cat last year naming the feline Izzy who the residents loved and she loved them back.

Sadly Springfield lost the adopted stray cat earlier in the year after Izzy was sadly run over and it left a huge dent in the Springfield family.

Evelyn Wood with her blankets.

Springfield then went on to adopt a new cat, beloved Wilma, who now lives in the home's dementia service, and more recently the home found another stray living in the outside shed. After a couple of week's it became apparent he was very unwell and was sadly put to sleep.

Through all of this Springfield have had the most amazing support from two local cat sanctuaries, Allerton Cat Rescue and Bradford/Yorkshire Cat Watch, both run by amazing volunteers who do so selflessly.

So with this is mind, Evelyn thought she would give a little bit back to them this festive season.

If like Evelyn you would like to get involved Springfield are looking for donations of, food, biscuits, treats, blankets, towels and beds and all donations are welcome.

After all Christmas is a time for giving and we should all pull together to make a difference to the world and try make little gestures where we can.