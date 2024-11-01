20 years of women's cancer support in Calderdale

Celebratory event held in Todmorden on Saturday 26th October 2024

Living Well: Calderdale Women’s Cancer Support Group celebrates its 20th Year of providing support to women affected by cancer. The group held a celebratory event at the Central Methodist Church, Todmorden OL14 5AW. The event was held on the 26th October 2024 between 10:30 am – 2:00 pm.

Guests and members sang along with singers Wal and Dave and with Michael Gill. There was line dancing from Elaine Hobson, Margaret, Sheila and Judith. Councillor Ben Jancovich Town Mayor for Todmorden attended the event and joined in with the singing and dancing.

There was great fun with the tombola; many of the prizes were provided by local businesses including Little Gift Box, Morrisons, Bryony @ Bee Relaxed, The Circle, Riva Restaurant, Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Reuse Littleborough, members of the community and others.

Dave Phillips, Entertainer, Ben Jancovich, Todmorden Town Mayor, Elaine Hobson, Chair and Wal Van Browne, Entertainer

Quotes:

“[there is] No pressure to share but if people wish to talk there are others who understand” – group member

“The group gives me a boost and it is time for me to socialize and have a laugh” – group member

Living Well is a small bespoke Woman’s cancer support group that meet monthly. The group was started in 2004 by Brenda Whisker, Jill Allott and Ross Wall who were all on their own cancer journeys and, at the time, there were no cancer support group within easy reach. Sadly, two of the ladies have subsequently passed away from their illnesses. The group is currently run by Elaine Hobson with much assistance from her husband John, the group’s treasurer Dennis Brunt, the secretary Liz Walker, and other group members.

Ben Jancovich, Todmorden Town Mayor and Elaine Hobson, Chair

If you are living with cancer and would like to join a kind, friendly women’s support group in a relaxed social environment, they would love to hear from you. The group meet on the last Saturday of the month to enjoy a cuppa and lunch, and the cakes are amazing. There are always various wellness activities to engage in, including relaxation techniques, guest speakers, movement with music and small crafting projects. It’s a compassionate and sharing community for finding new friends, having good conversation and quality time for yourself.

Living Well caters to a diverse group of ladies from all over Calderdale and surrounding areas; supporting all different cancer journeys. There is no pressure to attend every session, but you will always be warmly welcomed.

Attendance is free for the ladies, but donations are appreciated towards lunch. Each meeting is in the Central Methodist Church, Todmorden, OL14 5AW from 10am to 2pm except in August and December. If you would like to know more, contact Elaine on 07794 688 180 or email: [email protected]

The group would like to thank the Rotary Club of Todmorden, who have been great supporters over recent years with donations and other assistance. They are also thankful for entertainers Wal Van Browne and Dave Phillips who donate their time.