39th Diwali Celebration by Northern Tamil Association

Northern Tamil Association’s 39th Diwali Celebration Shines as One of the Largest Tamil Events Up North. On the 18th of October 2025, the Northern Tamil Association (NTA) hosted its 39th Diwali Celebration at Wythenshawe Forum Hall in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event brought together over 700 people from Tamil community across the North of England to honour this auspicious festival. Often referred to as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, making it a perfect occasion for people to come together and embrace their culture and heritage.

This year’s celebration was made possible, thanks to the support of generous sponsors, and featured an extraordinary programme of performances. The event showcased the rich tapestry of Tamil culture, featuring dance performances such as Bharathanatyam, a classical Indian dance that tells stories through intricate movements and gestures. Attendees were treated to folk dances, Kuthu and classical pieces alongside vibrant music and traditional displays that showcased the richness of Tamil culture. Other traditional arts, such as Kalari—an ancient Indian martial art, Parai – an ancient Indian musical form —were also performed live. Halifax based Tamil School “Zhagaram Tamizhpalli" took us back on a time travel to bring the rich Tamil culture. This emphasis on cultural heritage is central to the Northern Tamil Association’s mission, which aims to preserve and promote Tamil language, arts, and community spirit in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University students added contemporary flair, while local participants from Halifax and surrounding areas brought energy and community spirit to the event. The hall was transformed with colourful Diwali decorations, and the air was filled with the aroma of biryani, curries, and traditional desserts, creating a feast for both the senses and the soul. Families, friends, and visitors from all backgrounds came together, sharing in the joy, laughter, and warmth that defined the evening.

Zhagaram Tamizhpalli, Halifax student performance

Recognition for outstanding contributions was presented by our judges Mrs. Janani Ramarathanam, Mr. John Arockia Richard, and Dr. Srujana Satish, who honoured individuals for their dedication to promoting Tamil heritage and supporting community initiatives. Attendees praised the celebration for its welcoming atmosphere, spectacular performances, and the chance to engage with Tamil traditions firsthand.

Honoured to have the below esteemed dignitaries as Chief Guests to grace the event.

Mrs. Vishakha Yaduvanshi, Consul General of India, Manchester Mr. Thiru Selvan, President of Supply Chain Operations, Croda Int Plc Dr Ganesan Baranidharan, FPM-Dean, Royal College of Anaesthesia, UK

Behind the scenes, the NTA committee worked tirelessly throughout the year to organise the event, reflecting their commitment to cultural preservation, inclusivity, and charitable endeavours. The 39th Diwali celebration truly underscored the Northern Tamil Association’s role in uniting communities and promoting Tamil culture across the UK, making it an unforgettable night for everyone involved.

For information about upcoming events and initiatives, visit the Northern Tamil Association’s official website: northerntamilassociation.org.uk.