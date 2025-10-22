A roaring night: Overgate’s Speakeasy Ball triumph

More than 250 guests slipped into the secret world of the Roaring Twenties at The Venue, Barkisland. Welcomed by a mysterious “librarian” guarding the hush-hush entrance, they whispered the secret password before being ushered through a hidden door into an exclusive Speakeasy, a night dripping with glitz, glamour, and generosity.

The air buzzed with excitement as vintage jazz and swing set the soundtrack, while guests revelled in dazzling entertainment and lively fundraising. The energy soared during a thrilling live auction, led by the charismatic Gareth Oldreive of Yorkshire Auctions, where eager bidders battled for one-of-a-kind prizes and unforgettable experiences.

This incredible night of generosity was made possible thanks to headline sponsor IFT Wealth Management, with stellar support from DD Porter (Entertainment Sponsor), Hanson Plywood (Room Décor Sponsor), Revive Asset (Welcome Drink Sponsor), Develop (D-Sales UK) (Printing Sponsor), and Michael Wilson & Son as Table Sponsor.

Rebecca Marsden, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, shared her excitement: “The Speakeasy Ball was an absolute showstopper! From the moment guests crossed that secret threshold, the buzz was electric. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part — our fantastic sponsors, local businesses who donated amazing prizes, and every guest who made the night unforgettable.

"Together, we raised a phenomenal £80,600 to help Overgate continue providing compassionate care to those who need it most.”

The Overgate Ball remains one of the community’s most eagerly awaited nights, uniting everyone for an unforgettable evening dedicated to a cause close to all our hearts.

Looking forward to what next year holds?

It’s official, Overgate’s Annual Ball will be making its return on Saturday, October 10, 2026. To reserve a table, guests are encouraged to email the Fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01422 379151