A very special event takes place in our twin town, St Pol-sur-Ternoise

A small delegation including our mayor, councillor Keith Butterick, joined the 60th Twinning Anniversary celebrations of St Pol and Warstein from the September 5 to 7 in St Pol.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Councillor Butterick said: “…the 60 years of twinning between St Pol and Warstein is a real achievement of which both communities should be proud."

He noted that: “Despite the many challenges twinning faces, it remains successful and is arguably needed more than ever in these uncertain times."

Live music from bands from St Pol and Warstein entertained on the Saturday evening, followed by amazing dance music. Earlier in the day we visited the fascinating town of Arras, so significant over 2000 years of history, not least in the 1st World War.

At the Monument to the Dead

The time spent with our friends from the two towns, both formally and informally, continued to strengthen the bonds of friendship between us. We recalled the happy visit from St Pol in May this year, and looked forward to the visit from Warstein next year.