Adding our local Calderdale insight to statistics to build a better Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At the Community Foundation for Calderdale, we are proud to launch our Local Insight Summary Report which is a concise report highlighting positive things happening in our community as well as areas for concern. We work with funders and donors to give grants to Calderdale charities to help alleviate poverty and disadvantage, poor housing, climate change, and poor mental and physical health.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 30 years, our work has been shaped by conversations with local charities, groups, and residents. We listen to the challenges people face and ideas about what programmes could run to help. In addition to real stories, we also need independent data to truly understand what’s happening on the ground and where our help could be most effective.

The Local Insight Report brings together statistics about the areas we are seeking to improve. Drawing on academic research, government data, and health and community studies, we have taken complex data and produced a concise summary. It highlights both the positives we can be proud of and the areas where there is concern, and action is needed. All of the sources we have used can be found in the summary of the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this report we include statistics that you might find interesting. For example, over 50% of Calderdale’s households experience one or more challenges, such as unemployment, poor health, or overcrowding. One in six households are in fuel poverty, this means they can’t afford cooking, lighting and heating.

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC

Only 2% of 6 year olds are obese, but by age 10, 23% are obese, we should be able to do something to prevent this. Another major concern is child dental health with hospital admissions for young children more than double the national average.

On a positive note, our voluntary sector is one of the strongest in Yorkshire, and Calderdale has the second highest recycling rate nationally and leading environmental action.

As a community, we are known for our kindness and our resilience, and it is our hope that by giving people the true information about what is happening in Calderdale, together we can step up to the challenge and make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are best placed to lead that work because we connect people who care with local causes that matter. Last year, we gave out nearly £3 million of grants, and because we work closely with community groups and charities, we have a clear, up-to-date understanding of Calderdale’s needs.

CFFC launch their Local Insight Summary Report

If you are thinking about how you can help make Calderdale an even better place to live, work, and thrive, we are the right people to talk to. Whether you want to support children, improve mental health, fight poverty, or invest in community resilience, we can help you direct your support where it will have the greatest impact.

You can view the Local Insight Summary Report on our website at www.cffc.co.uk/insight-report. We would love to hear from anyone who is inspired by the findings and wants to join us in turning insight into action.

Together, we can build a better future for Calderdale by being informed, compassionate, and ambitious.