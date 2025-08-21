Ahoy there! Forget Me Not issues final call for Dragon Boat Race teams

Dragon Boat Race teams have 16 paddlers and a drummer to keep the rhythm- usually all from one company or group. The Firestarters boat pools resources from a number of businesses to create a dynamic, possibly medal-winning crew! It makes for a great networking opportunity as participants will meet people from other local businesses and organisations, all pulling together to win.

The popular day-long event sees teams racing across the lake, cheered on by hundreds of spectators. Each team takes part in at least 3 races of 250m, with the fastest teams going through to semi-finals and finals.

Teams are asked to raise at least £1000 in sponsorship and on-the-day fundraising activities and are encouraged to bring friends and family along to cheer them on and join in the fun. In 2024, 23 boats raised over £26,500 for the charity. The event is free to attend for the general public, and there is plenty to entertain spectators on the shore with food vans, stalls, activities and games.

Thanks to generous event sponsorship by Huddersfield-based Polyseam, every penny raised goes towards helping the charity support local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Olando Salina, Head of Marketing at Polyseam said: “We’re proud to be entering two teams into this year’s Dragon Boat Race — our third consecutive year supporting Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in this amazing event. It’s more than a race — it’s a day of teamwork, fun, and raising vital funds for a cause that’s close to our hearts. We’ll be there in full force on September 20th. See you at the starting line!”

Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not’s fundraising manager said: "Our Dragon Boat Race is a real highlight of the year for our team and for the many businesses and supporters who come together to make it a special day.

With trophies for the winners, best fancy dress, fastest race and most money raised from fundraising activities on the day, there is lots of good natured competition.

And with our new Firestarters crew, we’ve opened up the competition to those businesses and groups who wouldn’t be able to fill a 17 seater boat on their own but are as eager as anyone to unleash their inner dragon!

For all the businesses involved, it's a fabulous opportunity to spend some time together away from the office, building connection and having some conversations you would never get time to have in the workplace. If you've not booked on yet, we still have a few spaces for more boats, so get yourselves signed up ahead of the big day!"

Teams entering so far from across West Yorkshire include Batley Law, GWP Architecture, We are Wakefield, FMG, headline sponsors Polyseam, Ossett Brewery, Mace Group, Freightliner Group Ltd, Fullers Foods International, IMS Robotics UK Ltd, Together Housing Group, Leach, Propack Direct Mail Ltd and Schofield Sweeney. They'll be joined by 2 family teams and 4 local scouts teams.

For more information and to book a place at this year’s event on Saturday 20th September 2025 visit Forget Me Not’s Dragon Boat Race page https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/supporting-us/events/dragon-boat-race-2025/

1 . Contributed Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not children's hospice Fundraising Manager Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A team sets off in Forget Me Not children's hospice's Dragon Boat Race 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Polyseam crew taking part in Forget Me Not children's hospice's Dragon Boat Race 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Amazing fancy dress at Forget Me Not children''s hospice's Dragon Boat Race 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales