Amateur radio club helps with event communications.

Halifax and District Amateur Radio Society Ensures Smooth Communications for Cragg Challenge 2024

The Halifax and District Amateur Radio Society (HADARS) once again played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Cragg Challenge 2024. This event, which includes a series of physically demanding challenges, takes place on the infamous 8km climb, renowned as the longest continuous climb in England. The terrain presents significant communication challenges due to numerous blackout areas caused by the valleys and hills, making comprehensive communication coverage difficult.

HADARS, leveraging its years of experience, rose to the challenge once more. The society has a longstanding relationship with the Cragg Challenge, having supported the event for several years. Their involvement provides HADARS members with valuable air time on the amateur radio bands, allowing them to hone their communication skills in a real-world environment.

The primary role of HADARS during the event is multifaceted. They provide crucial support to motorcycle marshals and the ambulance service, ensuring that help can be dispatched quickly in case of emergencies. Additionally, HADARS is responsible for keeping event organizers updated with real-time information from the entire route. This real-time data is vital for the smooth running of the event, enabling organizers to make informed decisions swiftly.

To tackle the unique communication challenges posed by the Cragg Challenge, HADARS strategically placed checkpoints along the route. These checkpoints serve as vital communication hubs, ensuring that messages can be relayed efficiently despite the difficult terrain. Moreover, HADARS operated a remote station at Mount Skip between Old town and the village of Midgley. This station offers a commanding view of the entire course, making it a pivotal part of the communication strategy. The elevated position of Mount Skip allows for better signal propagation, thus mitigating some of the blackout issues caused by the valleys and hills.

The Halifax and District Amateur Radio Society is based at the Elim Church in Sowerby Bridge. The society is not only dedicated to supporting events like the Cragg Challenge but also to fostering the growth of amateur radio as a hobby. They offer training sessions and access to a wealth of expert advice for anyone interested in pursuing amateur radio. This commitment to education and community service ensures a steady influx of new enthusiasts who are well-prepared to handle communication challenges.