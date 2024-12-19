An amazing year!

What a twelve months it has been for local author Richard Clarke who has gone from novice to recognised author with his “Calm Pond” series of books.

“Calm Pond” was released in December 2023 and got to number 8 in the Amazon charts for short stories for young adults. “Calm Pond” was rubbing shoulders with wonderful books written by authors such as Roald Dahl, JK Rowling and Enid Blyton.

His second book, “Further Adventures at Calm Pond” was released in November 2024 and reached number 1 in the Hot New Releases for Chapter Books and Short Story Collections on Amazon.

The Calm Pond books have featured on BBC Radio Leeds, Sheffield, York, Lancashire and Cumbria as well as numerous newspapers.

A wonderful year.

To buy the books just visit the Amazon website.