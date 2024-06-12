Bradford Cathedral shortlisted in the Heritage Open Day 30th Anniversary Gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Heritage Open Days, in which Bradford Cathedral have participated since 2018, a new online gallery is being created, to remain on the Heritage Open Days site for the foreseeable future as an important record of their history.

30 stories will be showcased, highlighting the sites, stories and people that have made Heritage Open Days so magical over the years.

Out of all the stories and images submitted from across the UK, Bradford Cathedral has made it to the shortlist, but they need your help to be included in the final 30 stories that will form the Heritage Open Days Gallery.

Voting is straight forward - all you need to do is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two pupils in the 'Living timeline' clothing fight over a woolsack

Voting closes on Sunday 30th June 2024. Bradford Cathedral is the only Cathedral in the shortlist, and the only entry from Bradford.

Their entry reads:

“On Heritage Open Days we are a place and space where everybody feels welcome and where those who visit, of whatever age, faith or background, see it as their Bradford Cathedral. For many years though, the Cathedral was an under-visited and little-known destination, even within the local area. This changed after we began participating in the festival and new engagement posts were added to the team in 2018. Running free events that inspire wonder, deepen knowledge and spark questions, have helped us to change people’s perceptions of the city, both locally and beyond. They’ve given us opportunities to test things out and highlight that Bradford’s story goes much further back than the Industrial Revolution.

“In 2019, inspired by the festival’s ‘People Power’ theme, we explored the little known history of a local Civil War skirmish and its link to the woolsack icon on our Cathedral crest. It really resonated with visitors, so we have built on this to include the story on all educational visits and guided tours. We look forward to continuing this work, showcasing the Cathedral as a treasure trove on people’s doorsteps, ripe for exploring.”