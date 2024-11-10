Brighouse Celebrate Christmas in Style

By Dianne Hird
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 20:53 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST

Brighouse & Rastrick Band will be back on home ground, after this year’s extensive travels, on Sat. 7th December when the first of their West Yorkshire Christmas Concerts is held at Brighouse Central Methodist Church.

These eagerly awaited events, as for many years, will have both matinee and evening performances in response to popular demand. Continuing with the band’s policy of encouraging local talent, the afternoon will also feature singer songwriter Roger Davies.

Roger is already well known in the area for both his art and music but it will be the latter that augments the matinee entertainment and is sure to add a smile to both his own and band supporters with his relaxed, engaging style with lyrics reflecting the word around us.

Conductor for the day will be the band’s Musical Director, Ian McElligott, who is currently extremely busy putting entertaining concert material together for the hectic weeks ahead.So both the Matinee (2.30pm) and Evening (7.15pm) performances have tickets now on sale over the counter at Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel St., Brighouse, on-line at ‘Eventbrite’ or by contacting the band by email [email protected]).

