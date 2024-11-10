Brighouse Celebrate Christmas in Style
These eagerly awaited events, as for many years, will have both matinee and evening performances in response to popular demand. Continuing with the band’s policy of encouraging local talent, the afternoon will also feature singer songwriter Roger Davies.
Roger is already well known in the area for both his art and music but it will be the latter that augments the matinee entertainment and is sure to add a smile to both his own and band supporters with his relaxed, engaging style with lyrics reflecting the word around us.
Conductor for the day will be the band’s Musical Director, Ian McElligott, who is currently extremely busy putting entertaining concert material together for the hectic weeks ahead.So both the Matinee (2.30pm) and Evening (7.15pm) performances have tickets now on sale over the counter at Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel St., Brighouse, on-line at ‘Eventbrite’ or by contacting the band by email [email protected]).