Brighouse Salvation Army welcomes new leader

The Salvation Army in Brighouse is to welcome a new officer to lead the church and charity.

Captain Diane Pryor will take up her position at the end of July, supporting an already strong team of volunteers who run a number of activities and services to help the community including a food bank, job club, toddler groups, community café, craft clubs and charity shop.

Diane is married to Colin and they have two sons and four grandchildren. She was commissioned as an officer in 2012, and has spent time in The Wirral, Kendal and Chester. For the past seven years, she has been leading The Salvation Army’s Wombwell with Barnsley church.

Salvation Army officers are ministers who can be appointed to a number of roles including leading churches and community hubs, chaplaincy, and working at headquarters. Many new appointments are taken up in July.

Diane, who lived in Brighouse since the age of five and her Rastrick born husband, are looking forward to coming back home.

Diane said: “Brighouse Salvation Army has been without an officer for five years and in that time they have achieved much. I’m looking forward to building on the good work they’ve been doing there already, ensuring that we are responsive to the needs of the community and the volunteers who have been keeping things going. I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter.”

The church on King Street has become a hub offering social activities, food support or simply a welcoming space for people to sit and spend time with others. It has helped more and more people who are struggling following the pandemic and as the cost of living has risen.

Church Secretary Catherine Cutts, who has been running Brighouse Salvation Army with a leadership team, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Diane to Brighouse. We’ve been without an officer for a long time, so we are looking forward to working alongside Diane to move The Salvation Army in Brighouse forward.”

Diane will be officially installed in post on Sunday 27 July.

Weekly activities at Brighouse Salvation Army include:

Twins and Triplets parent and toddler group every other Monday during term time from 9.30am to 11am.

Job Club every Monday at 2.30pm.

Toddler group every Tuesday morning in term time from 10am to 11.30am.

Food bank and warm welcome every Wednesday 9am to 12pm.

Craft Club every Thursday from 9.30am to 12pm and second session 1pm to 3pm.

Café and Charity Shop every Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Sunday Worship from 10.30am.

For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/brighouse