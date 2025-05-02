Brighouse Third Age Group April walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

26 members enjoyed a lovely walk from The Armytage Arms at Clifton on a stunning Spring day.

We set of from Clifton towards the Willow Valley Golf Course, where we walked across to the M62 and went over a footbridge near the Hartshead Services, making our way to Hartshead village and the lovely church of St. Peter's.

From there we passed a 'Friends' cemetery before walking through a farmyard and back up through Farmland to the Church again. We then made our way towards Clifton (with views of Castle Hill to our left) before crossing the golf course again to arrive back at the Armytage Arms for a lovely and well deserved lunch.

Many thanks to Helen and Paul Somerville for organising and leading this walk which was enjoyed by all.

Mike Halliwell