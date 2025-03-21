Brighouse Third Age Group March walk

By Mike Halliwell
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

Thursday March 20 - 13 members took park on a walk around Norland, taking in views of Sowerby Bridge, Copley (inc Wainhouse Tower) and many lovely views of this area of Calderdale.

The walk was on a glorious Spring day, blue skies and very mild.

The only downside was a blocked footpath late on the walk, but thanks to Alan, Mark and Richard for helping everyone to scramble up and around the obstacle.

Thanks to Bill Robertson for leading this lovely walk, lets hope for more of this weather in 2025.

