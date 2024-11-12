Brownies turn 100

The 1st Sowerby Bridge Brownies of Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge, held a special celebration marking their 100th birthday.

The unit has been open throughout the 100 years making it the oldest Brownie unit in Calderdale without any periods of closure. The milestone event honoured a century of fun, friendship, and community service that has shaped the lives of countless young girls in the region.

Founded in November 1924, the 1st Sowerby Bridge Brownies has been dedicated to empowering girls through engaging activities, skill-building, and leadership opportunities. Over the past century, the group has adapted to the changing needs of its members while maintaining a commitment to the core values stated within the Brownie Promise.

To commemorate this landmark occasion, the Brownies held a celebration featuring past and present leaders, games, and a disco.They decorated 100 biscuits on the night to share with the Rainbows and Guides who joined them. Special guests included local dignitaries and leaders from the Girlguiding community.

“Reaching our 100th birthday is an incredible achievement,” said Alicia Wright, the current leader of the 1st Sowerby Bridge Brownies. “We are proud of our legacy and excited to celebrate with everyone who has contributed to our journey over the years. Our aim has always been to empower girls, and we look forward to continuing that mission for the next generation.”

To celebrate 100 years the group also visited The Deep Aquarium in Hull for a sleepover with many other Brownies and Guides in Calderdale, and they also created a special badge for the occasion.

The 1st Sowerby Bridge Brownies is part of Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK. The organization focuses on developing girls' confidence, self-esteem, and life skills through fun, adventure, and friendship.