Calderdale charity’s grand idea for 1,000 people to support it every month

Strength is in numbers and the same goes for fundraising which is why a charity has set up a scheme to encourage 1,000 people and businesses to donate regularly.

My Mito Mission has established Project 1000 Strong and its first corporate sign-up is the company which sells iconic coffee machines throughout the UK.

The charity operates nationwide but is based in Elland, West Yorkshire, very near to the headquarters for coffee company Gaggia UK.

My Mito Mission is an all-encompassing charity that provides nationwide awareness and support while promoting research into mitochondrial disease. It fundraises for all these three aims.

My Mito Mission founder Christine Beal with Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle

Mitochondrial disease is a devastating diagnosis - it’s progressive and life-limiting with no treatments or cure.

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle has a strong track record of helping charities and has supported My Mito Mission in the past by providing free coffee and machines for coffee mornings, making donations and providing coffee machines as raffle prizes.

He said: “When we learned My Mito Mission had set up Project 1000 Strong it was the logical step for us to take that support to another level by making a regular £50 a month donation.

“Times are tough for charities to fundraise or apply for grants so regular giving helps them to budget for the months and years ahead, knowing what’s coming in and what they can then afford to do to help support people with mitochondrial disease or to put into medical research.”

My Mito Mission co-founder and chair of trustees Christine Beal said: “Regular donations are the most powerful way to support our vital work, allowing us as a small, high-energy charity to plan and build from a strong foundation.

“We need a 1000 strong team of amazing people to donate any amount from just £2 a month. Yes, 1000 is a lot but, one by one, we know we can reach it and strengthen the future of Mito awareness, support and research.”

Mitochondrial disease is a complex condition but, essentially, mitochondrial are like little battery packs inside almost every cell in the body converting food and oxygen into energy and if they don’t work properly they can have a major impact anywhere in the body, especially people’s major organs (which need the most energy) and general health.

Medical experts agree that mitochondrial dysfunction is the root causes of many other well-known conditions and these include obesity, hepatitis, dementia, heart disease, cancer, sepsis, autism, epilepsy, stroke, diabetes, motor neurone disease, lupus, migraine, bipolar disorder, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis.

This is why research into mitochondrial disease and mitochondrial dysfunction is so critical as it can help in the treatment and research for many other conditions.

Christine added: “We have always said that ‘mitochondrial research matters to millions’, but are now evolving to ‘Mito Matters To Me’ as it really does matter to everyone. How well our mitochondria work dictates our general wellbeing and vitality and how well we age so it really is important to us all which is why need so many people to support Project 1000 Strong.”

My Mito Mission is a unique charity in that it has a central office but people around the country with mitochondrial disease set up their own Mito Missions, in effect mini charities within the charity, but all the money comes back to My Mito Mission and used to support everyone affected.

Their missions focus on them as individuals, raising awareness in the areas they live about mitochondrial disease and its implications, not only for them but also for the wider population.

When it comes to donations, just £2 can buy some small tombola prizes and £5 covers a My Mito Mission collecting can while £50 pays for vital counselling appointments for someone impacted by mitochondrial disease and £200 equips a family or individual with their own mission, a ready-made ‘charity in a box’ enabling them to raise awareness and reduce isolation.

To find out more and to sign up go to https://www.mymitomission.uk/project-1000-strong

My Mito Mission’s next major fundraiser is The Energy Ball on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at The Cedar Court in Bradford featuring a 3-course meal, live entertainment, disco, prize draws, a raffle, live auction and games.

For more information go to The Energy Charity Ball | My Mito Mission

To read more about Gaggia UK’s charity work go to https://www.gaggiadirect.com/supporting-charities.html