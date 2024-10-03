Calderdale College almost halves energy usage after £7.5 million transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale College’s Halifax campus is reaping the rewards after a £7.5 million revamp to improve energy efficiency.

The Department for Education granted the College £5.5 million of capital funding, enabling it to undertake a project that would give its Halifax campus a brand-new look, boost its durability and reduce heat loss. The College contributed an additional £2 million to the works.

Since the works began, the College has recorded a 40 per cent drop in energy usage. The largest part of the project included a rendered finish of the Percival Whitley Centre, the College’s oldest building on Francis Street which opened over 65 years ago. This improvement aimed to make the building warmer, more resilient and cost less to run, as the College strives towards zero carbon.

In addition, solar panels have been installed and heating and lighting upgrades have taken place across the campus. This month, the project came to an end with the erection of a new ‘Hollywood-inspired’ sign (pictured).

Currently 51 per cent of the district’s carbon emissions come from its buildings, and this project is contributing to Calderdale Council’s pledge of achieving net zero emissions by 2038. It is also benefiting the more than 2,000 young people, adults, apprentices and employees that the College welcomes through its doors each week.

Andrew Harrison, Vice Principal – Corporate Services at Calderdale College and project lead, said: “We are delighted that this project is already delivering substantial rewards as we work towards net zero. It has also been achieved within the original timescales and budget, which is rare in a project of this scale and nature, allowing us to move on to develop other areas of the College and put money into enhancing the student experience.”

The Percival Whitley Centre building was established in 1957 following the renovation of Halifax Technical College, and was named after Percival Whitley, the former Mayor of Halifax, in memory of his work in promoting education for young people. Now, the College’s flagship Halifax campus sits alongside the Inspire Centre, which opened in 2011 and together they accommodate over 200 qualifications.

To find out more about Calderdale College, visit: www.calderdale.ac.uk