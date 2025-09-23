Calderdale community group on the final stretch of its race to buy the Bridestones

Over the last 12 months 595 local residents have donated more than £141,000 towards the purchase of Bridestones Moor, a 114-acre site of natural beauty and historical interest nestled on the hills above Todmorden.

After securing a philanthropic loan from Julia Davies and other wildlife supporters through We Have the Power, the community interest company Bridestones Rewilding CIC is focusing on raising as much money as possible to complete the purchase on Oct 10th with the smallest possible loan to repay.

Anthony Arak of Bridestones Rewilded CIC said: “We would love to get 1500 people contributing through our crowdfunder.

“Our goal is to have as many people as possible feeling like they have been part of bringing this land under community stewardship.”

Bridestones Moor is home to a number of moorland birds such as curlews, lapwings and golden plovers, and it also provides important carbon storage whilst absorbing rainfall to reduce flood risks in the towns below.

The Bridestones are also an important landmark, recognised by the twelve-foot-tall pillar stone, shaped like an upturned bottle, known at the Bride, and the smaller similar shaped stone lying on the ground next to it, known as the Groom.

The two stones take their names from an old folk tale about a marriage that broke down tragically, which led to a group of local villagers allegedly knocking down the Groom stone.

Local historian and author John Billingsley said: “A site like this is a piece of intangible cultural heritage which is just as important as the tangible ones.

“The fact that it has a strong folktale about it gives character to the landscape and it should therefore be preserved for future generations.”

Arak said: “The overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve already received shows Bridestones Moor is cherished by many people. It is a place where people enjoy access to the outdoors and where nature can flourish and we want to make sure it is preserved for many more years.”

Details of how to donate can be found at:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bridestones-rewilded/

1 . Contributed Five of the six Calderdale residents who are raising money to buy Bridestones Moor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The bridestone next to the groomstone, a landmark of the area Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Calderdale residents who have joined forces to bring Bridestones Moor to community ownership Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Anthony Arak doing an ecological survey and checking the quality of the soil Photo: Submitted Photo Sales