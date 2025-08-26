Calderdale family launch vision for inclusive hub for children and adults with additional needs

Josh and Mattea Barnes, parents of Noa, know first hand the challenges families face while waiting months, sometimes years, for assessments and support. Out of their own lived experience, they are building Noa’s Place: a charity with a vision to provide sensory rooms, soft play, quiet spaces, and a welcoming café where families can connect, breathe, and belong.

“We know what it feels like to be told to wait, when you’re already at breaking point,” said founder Josh Barnes. “Life doesn’t pause while you wait for services. Families are left isolated, and it can feel like a storm. Our dream is to make Noa’s Place the calm in that storm, a space where children and adults with additional needs are celebrated, supported, and never made to feel alone.”

Alongside inclusive play and sensory facilities, Noa’s Place also plans to offer:

Dedicated spaces for adults with SEND

Parent and carer support groups

Workshops and community activities

In the future, financial aid for families, such as sensory toys, communication technology, and respite opportunities

“This isn’t just about our family,” said Josh Barnes. “It’s about every parent who feels unseen, every child who feels left out, and every carer who feels they have to carry the weight alone. Calderdale deserves a place like this.”

The project is currently in its early stages, and the family are asking the Calderdale community to show their support by signing up at www.noasplace.org.uk. The responses will help secure the backing of local MPs and unlock vital funding to bring the vision to life.

Noa’s Place is also recruiting its first board of trustees and inviting people with experience in charities, business, health, education — or simply a passion for inclusion — to get involved.