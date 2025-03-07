Calderdale to pay tribute and celebrate kindness on COVID-19 Day of Reflection

A special service at Halifax Minster will mark the UK-wide COVID-19 Day of Reflection.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities and organisations across Calderdale are joining the nation in remembering everyone who lost their lives, and to honour all those affected by the pandemic.

On Sunday 9 March, everyone is welcome to attend the Day of Reflection service at Halifax Minster. Representatives from Calderdale Council, Calderdale Interfaith and other community groups will gather there from 4pm to 5pm, and the service will follow the structure of the Minster’s weekly Choral Evensong with hymns and psalms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax will be lit up yellow for the Day of Reflection, as a symbol of Calderdale’s continued commemoration of everyone impacted by COVID.

The iconic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax will be lit up yellow for the Day of Reflection, as a symbol of Calderdale’s continued commemoration of everyone impacted by COVID.

Cllr Scott Patient, Deputy Leader of Calderdale Council, said:

“Five years on from the outbreak of COVID-19, we are gathering together to reflect. It was a time of devastation, loss and sacrifice, with many people still feeling the impacts today. Our thoughts continue to be with those who tragically lost their lives, and their loved ones.

“The pandemic was also a time of great kindness, resilience and relentless partnership efforts to help each other. Calderdale’s amazingly strong community spirit was the cornerstone of the response to the pandemic, and we have learned so much that can help us move forward together and become even more resilient in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revd Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster added: “Only last week whilst I was away in India, I met someone who told me about the death of their mother in a care home during Covid 19, and they were unable to share those last days with them. It was still raw for them as the effects of Covid 19 will be for very many people. Alongside the suffering we also saw amazing acts of generosity and kindness across the whole Borough, as neighbours and strangers reached out to one another, sharing empathy and deep respect for humankind.”

There were many incredible stories of Calderdale’s courage, determination, kindness and resilience throughout the pandemic. These have been captured in a special Council film to mark the Day of Reflection.

The film includes personal reflections on the pandemic, from Council staff and people in the community who worked on the response, the issues our communities faced during lockdown, and stories about how people came together to support each other.