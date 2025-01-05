Celebrating community creativity: The Leap into Culturedale Awards announce 12 inspiring projects arts and culture projects for 2024-2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leap, in partnership with Calderdale Council, is proud to announce the successful applicants of The Leap into Culturedale Awards programme which celebrates grassroots creativity, cultural expression, and community resilience.

The cohort of 12 awardees represents a remarkable diversity of projects aimed at fostering inclusion, preserving heritage, and creating opportunities for artistic engagement across Calderdale.

The Awards have been funded through a partnership between Calderdale Council’s CultureDale programme and The Leap, a leading supporter of community-led arts and culture. The aims of the initiative are to empower local creatives with small Awards of up to £500 to transform bold ideas into impactful projects. These initiatives bring culture to life, building connections and addressing barriers to participation in the arts and heritage from people and places that are the least engaged.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Danielle Durrans said: “Our Year of Culture has really highlighted the breadth of talent in Calderdale’s creative sector, with diverse projects and events showing how culture is for everyone.

Dancing in The Dark, The Leap Award Winners

The Leap into Culturedale awards aim to celebrate and nurture this talent, supporting ideas and initiatives right across the borough. At the heart of CultureDale is a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate, contribute and enjoy the many benefits of cultural experiences.”

Zulfiqar Ahmed, Director at The Leap said “The Leap champions cultural initiatives that are relevant to people who would not usually lead or participate in the arts. The Leap into Culturedale Awards provide resources for grassroots arts and cultural leaders to create and deliver projects that make a meaningful difference to communities. These Awards are a powerful reminder of the creative ideas and talent that is out there across Calderdale”

The Award winners and their project ideas include:

Shazia Khadim: “Heritage in Verse Potwari” Shazia Khadim’s project will preserve the Potwari language through poetry and spoken word workshops. From January to March 2025 in Halifax’s Park Ward, participants will explore their heritage and perform alongside established artists in a culminating showcase. With a focus on preserving cultural identity.

Sarah Westgarth: “The Seasonal Shoebox”Designed to encourage affordable, creative family activities, Sarah Westgarth’s “Seasonal Shoebox” initiative distributes 35 art kits, combining art supplies with foraging tools. Families will access nature-inspired tutorials during school holidays in Pellon East, Halifax. Scheduled for December 2024, this project tackles financial barriers while promoting mental well-being and creativity.

Richard Langford: “Elland - Places and Faces”Building on his successful Visit Elland initiative, Richard Langford’s photography project will showcase the faces and stories of Elland residents and businesses. Running from February to April 2025, it aims to foster community pride and cohesion through online and physical exhibitions.

Award Winner Shazia Khadim said “I am delighted to have been selected as an Award winner. The Leap into Culturedale Awards are so important to nurture and invest in new community led arts and culture ideas that can make a difference in our most underserved communities. I am looking forward to meeting all the other Award winners”

Other Awardees, and their project ideas include,

Alina Savko: “Art for All: Community Voices Exhibition” brings art workshops and a public exhibition to Halifax, celebrating diversity through creative expression.

Rizwana Rehman: “Mindful Art” offers textile arts workshops for disadvantaged women in Park Ward, fostering social connection and skills development.

Poppy Durrans: The “Champion Jack Memorial” project celebrates Ovenden’s cultural history through a community-designed green exchange box.

Corey Hartley: “Gender Transcending” explores queer identities through storytelling and visual arts, culminating in an exhibition.Sam Crook: As part of the Halifax Minster Festival of Women, Crook’s outreach program inspires primary students with multicultural women’s stories.

Adelle A’asante: “Obroni W’awu Art Installation” highlights themes of sustainability and identity, featuring a textile artwork during Calderdale’s Year of Culture.

Anna Palmer: “A Songbook of Care” brings music therapy to elderly care home residents, enriching lives through shared songs.

Dawn Feather: “The Square Lens Halifax Micro Film Festival” showcases local filmmaking talent, nurturing creative voices and celebrating the art of storytelling.

The Year of Culture (CultureDale) is a 12-month celebration of Calderdale turned 50 on April 1 2024– a landmark moment in the borough’s story – and marks the ultimate year for the Vision 2024 for Calderdale.

The whole CultureDale programme features locally created events, festivals, exhibitions, performances and initiatives for everyone to enjoy from April 2024 to April 2025. The programme reflects Calderdale’s rich history, amazing landscapes, incredible people, creativity, entrepreneurship, talent and diversity.

CultureDale is funded by Calderdale Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and UK Shared Prosperity Fund.