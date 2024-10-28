Celebrating Four Years of Style: A Local Hair Salon's Journey to Success

Set in the heart of the Sowerby community, a hair salon is marking another milestone—four years of transforming looks and boosting confidence.

What started as a dream for owner and stylist Laura Bottomley has blossomed into a beloved hub for hair transformation, styles and creativity.

When Laura opened the doors of “Full Extent Hair” four years ago, she had one goal in mind: to create a friendly space where clients could feel welcome, valued and leave the salon feeling wonderful. With a keen eye on creativity and a passion for hairstyling, Laura began her solo journey with a healthy number of loyal clients and a vision of growth.

“I wanted to create more than just a salon; I wanted a community, a place where people feel at ease, welcome and friendly atmosphere” Laura shares.

Celebrating 4 Years

“From the beginning, my focus has been on building relationships with my clients and providing them with a friendly personalised experience.”

From day one, Full Extent Hair in the village of Sowerby has been dedicated to quality and innovation.

The salon offers a range of services—from complete transformations and creative colour treatments, to specialised hair care and styling for special occasions. The small salon prides itself on staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring that every client leaves feeling fresh and stylish.

Customer reviews consistently highlight the salon's friendly atmosphere and the exceptional welcome which is always given by Laura. Beyond hair services, Full Extent Hair has made a concerted effort to give back to the community.

Laura Bottomley Salon Owner Full Extent Hair

Over the past four years, the salon has sponsored a local football team, donated to charity events, including free haircuts and fundraisers for community organisations including a special hair event which raised vital funds for Burnley FC in the Community at Turf Moor.

These initiatives not only support those in need but also strengthen the salon’s ties to the community.

To celebrate their four anniversary, Full Extent Hair is hosting a special birthday weekend at the salon, which is scheduled for Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November.

Over the two days the salon will feature a special raffle, complimentary fizz & hair consultations,exclusive discounts on services and products.

Clients old and new are invited to join in the festivities, share their favourite salon memories, and enjoy a day of celebrations with Laura.

“This anniversary is not just about us; it’s about celebrating our amazing clients who have supported us every step of the way,” Laura explains. “

We wouldn’t be here without them, and we’re excited to celebrate together.”

Four years in business is a remarkable achievement for me, and Full Extent Hair is not just celebrating a milestone; they’re celebrating a community.

With their dedication to excellence, innovative services, and heartfelt connection to clients, the salon is poised for even greater success in the years to come. Here’s to many more years of style, community, and hair transformations!