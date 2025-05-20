CFFC launch Local Insight Report Summary to direct funding where it will have the greatest impact for Calderdale People

By Rachel Oates
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 12:28 BST
The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) has launched a Local Insight Summary Report, using independent data to present the current state of the Calderdale community with a view to helping shape funding programmes, and have a positive impact on Calderdale people.

The report is a snapshot of both positive insights as well as areas of concern, with the hope that these insights will encourage collective action from funders, partners, and local businesses.

Key findings of areas of concern include:

• Over half of Calderdale’s households face one or more disadvantages, such as unemployment, overcrowding, or poor health.

CFFC launch the Local Insight Summary Report
CFFC launch the Local Insight Summary Report

• More than 30% of children live in poverty, with a high proportion of lone-parent households.

• Child dental health is in crisis, with hospital admissions for under 5 year olds more than double the national average.

• Youth crime is three times the national average.

• Unpaid carers and older people face significant disadvantage, with lower quality of life scores and higher poverty rates.

CFFC Local Insight Report Summary 2025
CFFC Local Insight Report Summary 2025

Despite these challenges, the report also showcases positive insights:

  • Calderdale has the most engaged voluntary sector in Yorkshire.

• It boasts the highest recycling rate in the region and the second highest recycling rate nationally as well as lower-than-average carbon emissions.

• Crime rates for robbery and anti-social behaviour are among the lowest in Yorkshire. In fact, Calderdale is one of the safest places to live in Yorkshire.

CFFC launch Local Insight Report
CFFC launch Local Insight Report

The full report summary can be found here https://cffc.co.uk/insight-report/

Nigel Cliffe, Chair of the CFFC Board explained, “Calderdale is a vibrant community that excels in fosters connections and showing kindness, reflecting our strength and resilience. However, there are critical areas where we can improve our support for one another in our borough, but I believe that together we can take action and connect people to collaborate to create an inclusive Calderdale where everyone has the support they need to thrive.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC added, “This report brings together valuable data on local needs, highlighting where charitable giving can make the biggest difference. By aligning our funding with the realities on the ground, we can support local people and organisations where they need it most. We are excited to use these insights to guide our work and invite our donors, partners and community leaders to do the same.”

If you have been moved by any of the issues in this Local Insight Report Summary and wish to discuss how you can contribute to make a difference, please email [email protected] or call 01422 349700.

