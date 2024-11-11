Charity curry night for global cause

By Juliet Lunam
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 13:28 BST

Calderdale curry fans enjoyed a tasty fundraising event in support of vulnerable communities around the world.

Organised by the Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group, the curry night raised £244 for the international development agency.

Organiser Anne Pierson said: “We raised £244 and enjoyed a very tasty vegan curry in the process.”

The money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.

Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group.Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group.
Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year (2023), the organisation reached 3.3 million people through 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to www.christianaid.org.uk .

