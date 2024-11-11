Charity curry night for global cause

Calderdale curry fans enjoyed a tasty fundraising event in support of vulnerable communities around the world.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group, the curry night raised £244 for the international development agency.

Organiser Anne Pierson said: “We raised £244 and enjoyed a very tasty vegan curry in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.

Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group.

Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year (2023), the organisation reached 3.3 million people through 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to www.christianaid.org.uk .