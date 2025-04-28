Cindy's Stompers at Halifax Minster

Warmly welcomed at Halifax Minster Cindy’s Stompers began an hour of demonstrations and teaching with members of the St John Ambulance joining in. People from the Ring O’Bells came to watch and shouted support from their seating just outside the pub. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed participating.

The line dancing was followed by an outstanding display from Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers and then a performance by Lucigen Tribal Bellydance - the latter contrasting the country music of the Morris dancers with the fluid joyousness of Indian music. Yet again, the St John Ambulance showed much talent. After this wonderful multicultural display the afternoon finished with more line dancing and the age old favourite of “Tell me Ma”.

Thank you to the Friends of The Minster volunteers who supplied refreshments and to the St John Ambulance for providing First Aid Cover.

Cindy’s Stompers’ next appearance is in the Borough Market at 1.30pm on Saturday, 3rd May.

3 . Contributed You don't know what you can do unless you try. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales