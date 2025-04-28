Cindy's Stompers at Halifax Minster

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Cindy’s objective/mission is ‘to bring people together from all walks of life and to make them smile’ and this is exactly why the International Dance Day is celebrated. The International Dance Day message is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political and ethnic barriers and to bring people together with a common language - dance.

Warmly welcomed at Halifax Minster Cindy’s Stompers began an hour of demonstrations and teaching with members of the St John Ambulance joining in. People from the Ring O’Bells came to watch and shouted support from their seating just outside the pub. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed participating.

The line dancing was followed by an outstanding display from Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers and then a performance by Lucigen Tribal Bellydance - the latter contrasting the country music of the Morris dancers with the fluid joyousness of Indian music. Yet again, the St John Ambulance showed much talent. After this wonderful multicultural display the afternoon finished with more line dancing and the age old favourite of “Tell me Ma”.

Thank you to the Friends of The Minster volunteers who supplied refreshments and to the St John Ambulance for providing First Aid Cover.

Cindy’s Stompers’ next appearance is in the Borough Market at 1.30pm on Saturday, 3rd May.

Everyone in the Grand Finale

Everyone in the Grand Finale Photo: Submitted

All gathered together..

All gathered together.. Photo: Submitted

You don't know what you can do unless you try.

You don't know what you can do unless you try. Photo: Submitted

Cindy's Stompers, of course...

Cindy's Stompers, of course... Photo: Submitted

