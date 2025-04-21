Cindy's Stompers dance against domestic abuse

Dancing at the New Roxy in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday April 19, Cindy and her Stompers raised awareness of the support needed for victims of domestic abuse.

The event was organised by EdShift - the charity helping prevent domestic abuse and sexual violence - and Cindy taught dances for the majority of the afternoon.

Although most of the dances were performed sole in typical line dance format, the ones which raised a huge amount of laughter were the progressive barn dances and those requiring partners.

The variety worked really well with most of the audience participating throughout, asking for more and looking forward to Cindy's Stompers' next event.

The Stompers will be dancing at The Halifax Minster at 1.30pm on Sunday April 27.

