Cindy's Stompers Dance in church

By Diane Cothey
Published 9th Sep 2025, 18:36 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
On Sunday morning, September 7, Cindy’s Stompers were welcomed for the first time at the monthly all age service at Christchurch in Sowerby Bridge. After joining in with the worship the dancers were introduced by the Reverend Tommy Daglish and the congregation were talked through the first dance which was the seated version of the inspirational “Wings to Fly”.

Tommy encouraged people not only to participate in the dancing but also to listen to the words. Donna Daglish joined Diane Cothey to dance the standing version whilst Cindy sat in front and performed the seated version with the congregation.

People moved into the aisle, filled spaces or simply remained in their pews but everyone participated in some measure filling the wonderful church with the energy dance brings. Tommy praised everyone but admitted to be entirely focussed on participating himself!

It was a very magic morning which gave Cindy another forum to share her passion for bringing energy and fun into people’s lives and she is quoted as saying ”Cindy's Stompers here doing what we love- bringing people together from all walks of life and communicating love and friendship through the medium of dance”.

The service ended with a cowboy Charleston to “When God dips his Love in my Heart”.

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Email: [email protected]

Text: 07951339300

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott

Email: [email protected]

Text: 07799827275

Whatever you're doing - just dance

The joy of dance in church

We're alive - let's fly..

Tommy about to join in...

