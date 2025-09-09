Cindy's Stompers Dance in church

Tommy encouraged people not only to participate in the dancing but also to listen to the words. Donna Daglish joined Diane Cothey to dance the standing version whilst Cindy sat in front and performed the seated version with the congregation.

People moved into the aisle, filled spaces or simply remained in their pews but everyone participated in some measure filling the wonderful church with the energy dance brings. Tommy praised everyone but admitted to be entirely focussed on participating himself!

It was a very magic morning which gave Cindy another forum to share her passion for bringing energy and fun into people’s lives and she is quoted as saying ”Cindy's Stompers here doing what we love- bringing people together from all walks of life and communicating love and friendship through the medium of dance”.

The service ended with a cowboy Charleston to “When God dips his Love in my Heart”.

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Text: 07951339300

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott

Text: 07799827275