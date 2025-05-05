Cindy’s Stompers’ International Line Dance FlashMob

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:20 BST
International Line Dance FlashMob Day occurs on the first Saturday in May every year and as people gathered for their Saturday afternoon in the centre of Halifax on 3rd May, Cindy’s Stompers attracted large crowds at the clock in the Borough Market dancing to participate in this event. Despite appearing unexpectedly (the FlashMob definition! ), the dancers attracted more and more numbers as a huge crowd gathered taking videos, photos and clapping wildly.

The International Line Dance FlashMob Committee dictate one or two dances each year for dancers around the world to learn, perform on International Line Dance FlashMob Day and then submit through a special link to the Internet so that performances of the same dance are, for one day, shared across the world. Thousands of people subscribe and it is very wonderful to watch people in other countries share a similar experience to that of your own.

After dancing 2025’s two specified dances - “A Bar Song” and “Do it All Again” - Cindy’s Stomper’s thrilled the growing audience with an hour’s worth of other dances giving people a treat rarely seen in the Borough Market.

Thank you to everyone who participated and to the Borough Market for allowing the use of such a fine location.

