Cindy’s Stompers’ International Line Dance FlashMob

The International Line Dance FlashMob Committee dictate one or two dances each year for dancers around the world to learn, perform on International Line Dance FlashMob Day and then submit through a special link to the Internet so that performances of the same dance are, for one day, shared across the world. Thousands of people subscribe and it is very wonderful to watch people in other countries share a similar experience to that of your own.
After dancing 2025’s two specified dances - “A Bar Song” and “Do it All Again” - Cindy’s Stomper’s thrilled the growing audience with an hour’s worth of other dances giving people a treat rarely seen in the Borough Market.
Thank you to everyone who participated and to the Borough Market for allowing the use of such a fine location.