Cindy's Stompers' ITV Calendar Appearance
It creates fun and laughter and is great for lifting spirits thereby targeting well being on many different levels.
Cindy runs classes in Dance 4 All on Carlton Terrace in the centre of Halifax, at Raggalds in Queensbury, at Crossley Heath school, King Cross in Halifax, in the Move@HD1 Studios in Huddersfield and Foundry Street Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge.
Join them and become one of a growing number of people enjoying this wonderful dance activity!
Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson
FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers
Email: [email protected]
Text: 07951339300
Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott
Email: [email protected]
Text: 07799827275
Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE