Cindy's Stompers' ITV Calendar Appearance

On Friday evening, 17th October ITV Calendar aired videos and interviews with Cindy and her Stompers. The focus was around questioning why Line dancing is becoming so popular now and with reference to Beyonce creating songs to Country and Western music Cindy said that people are looking for Line dance lessons and finding these on social media. Her Stompers agreed and said that line dancing is such an accessible form of dance - so easy to learn and so sociable as, when dancing, you look around and everyone is doing the same thing.

It creates fun and laughter and is great for lifting spirits thereby targeting well being on many different levels.

Cindy runs classes in Dance 4 All on Carlton Terrace in the centre of Halifax, at Raggalds in Queensbury, at Crossley Heath school, King Cross in Halifax, in the Move@HD1 Studios in Huddersfield and Foundry Street Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge.

Join them and become one of a growing number of people enjoying this wonderful dance activity!

Cindy explaining the benefits of line dancing.

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Text: 07951339300

Putting fun into practice.

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott

Text: 07799827275

Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE