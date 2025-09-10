Cindy's Stompers join in The Rushbearing

As the day progressed the dancers made their way down the main street calling in at Christchurch to support the vendors on the many stalls in there. At 3:30 the Town Square - only recently opened - was packed and dancing there looked impossible but the wonderful Bradshaw Mummers made space for themselves, performed and left a gap which was quickly filled by over twenty Stompers who found themselves dancing with some of the Rushbearing Officers and many of the public.