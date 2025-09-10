Cindy's Stompers join in The Rushbearing

Cindy and her Stompers started their participation in the traditional Rushbearing by dancing at 12:30 on Saturday, 6th September, at St Patrick’s church on Bolton Brow. Volunteers were faced with split loyalties between selling their delicious home made cakes and dancing. For the first time in Stomper history the black and red of Stomper clothes was compared to clergy apparel as the Reverend Father Malachy Larkin (also wearing black and red) jocularly commented that we had all received “the same email about what to wear for the occasion”.

As the day progressed the dancers made their way down the main street calling in at Christchurch to support the vendors on the many stalls in there. At 3:30 the Town Square - only recently opened - was packed and dancing there looked impossible but the wonderful Bradshaw Mummers made space for themselves, performed and left a gap which was quickly filled by over twenty Stompers who found themselves dancing with some of the Rushbearing Officers and many of the public.

The Stompers’ day finished with a set of dances outside JMS salon - a hairdressing salon run by Joanne Sheldon, one of the Stompers. She provided welcome refreshments and managed to join in the last showtime of the day.

