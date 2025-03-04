Cindy’s Stompers meet Angela Rippon’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Challenge

By Diane Cothey
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:01 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST
With wellbeing at the forefront of everyone’s minds Cindy’s Line Dancing Stompers took up Angela Rippon’s televised challenge to get people of the UK dancing on Sunday, March 2, by presenting an event at the Piece Hall which encouraged everyone to join in.

The event began with huge laughter and fun with Line Dancing classics and this was followed by the grace and joy of Belly Dancing with Ann Wear’s Hathor and Lucigen Tribal Belly Dancers.

Despite the chilliness of the day more than 100 people joined in sharing the experience of activity moving to glorious music and the teaching sessions finished with a display from Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers. The afternoon concluded with everyone dancing one of the most famous and widely known Flashmob dances “Tell me Ma”.

The Stompers’ next appearances will be at the Halifax Hoedown on April 19 at the New Roxy in Sowerby Bridge, then celebrating the International Day of Dance on April 27 at the Halifax Minster and a surprise appearance in Halifax Town centre on the International Flashmob Day.

Keep your eye on Cindy’s Stompers’ Facebook page for details.

Contact details for the Stompers:Email: [email protected]: 07951339300

Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers

1. Contributed

Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Having the public dance

2. Contributed

Having the public dance Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
About to begin

3. Contributed

About to begin Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The beauty of Belly Dancing

4. Contributed

The beauty of Belly Dancing Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice