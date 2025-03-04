Cindy’s Stompers meet Angela Rippon’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Challenge

The event began with huge laughter and fun with Line Dancing classics and this was followed by the grace and joy of Belly Dancing with Ann Wear’s Hathor and Lucigen Tribal Belly Dancers.

Despite the chilliness of the day more than 100 people joined in sharing the experience of activity moving to glorious music and the teaching sessions finished with a display from Sowerby Bridge Morris Dancers. The afternoon concluded with everyone dancing one of the most famous and widely known Flashmob dances “Tell me Ma”.

The Stompers’ next appearances will be at the Halifax Hoedown on April 19 at the New Roxy in Sowerby Bridge, then celebrating the International Day of Dance on April 27 at the Halifax Minster and a surprise appearance in Halifax Town centre on the International Flashmob Day.

Keep your eye on Cindy’s Stompers’ Facebook page for details.