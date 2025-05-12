Cindy’s Stompers step up Overgate Hospice support

Cindy and her Stompers have been dancing to raise money for Overgate Hospice for 12 years and have, over this time, raised thousands of pounds.

Dancing at the annual Overgate Garden Party has always been a special appearance and on Sunday, May 11, more than 25 of the Stomper volunteers performed a sequence of line dances which energised the audience and had everyone clapping.

The Stompers were scheduled to dance to provide a Grand Finale at the end of the Garden Party and despite soaring temperatures many people stayed to watch with many joining in.

Cindy’s Stompers’ next appearance will be at The Halifax Gala on Saturday, June 14.

