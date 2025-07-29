Cindy's Stompers support Dean Clough Mills

On Saturday, July 26, The Next Level pub organised an action-packed Country and Western day which included two hours of line dances lead by Cindy and on Sunday the Artisan Markets welcomed the dancers for another demonstration of a selection from their repertoire.

Dancing on Saturday was held in a massive marquee erected by The Next Level pub which dominated the area outside the Prestige Gift shop and the Next Level. People queued outside to try to be included and the crowded dance floor vibrated as many feet pounded to the rhythm of the catchy music.

The dancing session was split into two halves with Cindy teaching straightforward dances in the first half, a few complex routines in the intermission and a mixture of levels of difficulty in the second half.

Sunday saw the dancers performing in a focal corner between two lines of artisan tents selling the most temptingly wonderful products. Cindy and her people danced for half an hour with their infectious energy, fun, laughter and smiles enticing a large audience who joined in clapping and singing.

The start of a Country and Western event - thank you The Next Level.