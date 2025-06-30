Cindy's Stompers support Sowerby Bridge Festival

Starting with their first performance at The Navigation they moved on to The Sore Bee where unexpectedly they had to reschedule their appearance. Acting on an impromptu plan they made their way to The Hogs Head where they were warmly welcomed and danced outside. A lunch break followed and the troop made their way to the shaded back garden of The Roast and Toast for light refreshments which were excellent. At 2.30pm the owners of Roast and Toast moved the tables to the sides and the Stompers danced to the cheering and applause from below outside the Moorings and from above from the road.

Although a fourth performance wasn’t planned the Stompers decided to return to The Sore Bee where the heat got the better of technology and the sound system refused to work warning of too high a temperature! This issue was quickly overcome and, with constant health checking from Cindy and the Stompers’ medical team in the form of Carolyn Scott, the performers refused to give into the sun when there was another opportunity to dance and completed their repertoire. Very well done everyone!

Cindy’s Stompers’ next appearance will be at The Great GetTogether in Crowwood Park on Sunday, 6th July where Cindy and the Stompers will not only be dancing their regular slot, but in lead with Carolyn Scott, will also be showcasing Seated Dancing. Lessons for this are beginning on Monday, 8th September at Foundry Street Community Centre, Sowerby Bridge at 2pm.

Contact details for the Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Contact Carolyn Scott for Seated Dance lessons: Carolyn Scott

3 . Contributed In the Roast and Toast garden with cheers from above Photo: Submitted Photo Sales